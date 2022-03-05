UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UFPT. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

