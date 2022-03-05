Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.62

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 3973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

