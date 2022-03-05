UBS Group AG Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Ceridian HCM worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,475 shares of company stock worth $54,153,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.