UBS Group AG Acquires 30,029 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 231.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.40 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $291.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

