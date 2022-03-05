UBS Group AG Acquires 21,572 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.95 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

