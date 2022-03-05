UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $63,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2,661.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 140,551 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

