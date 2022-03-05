UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $76,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.