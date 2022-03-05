UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $79,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $226.33 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average of $243.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

