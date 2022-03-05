UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Ameren worth $59,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

