UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,242,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.65% of Tuya worth $83,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUYA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUYA opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Tuya Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Several analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

