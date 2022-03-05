UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 400,845 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,845 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of XPeng worth $72,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

