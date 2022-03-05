U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

