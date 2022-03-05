Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.410-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $416.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,182. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $13,275,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

