Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.37% of Thermon Group worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR opened at $17.40 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

