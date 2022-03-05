Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 484.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 27.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

