Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.34 Million Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,627 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

