Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,420 shares of company stock worth $60,433 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.