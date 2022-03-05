Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth about $26,681,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

