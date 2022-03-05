Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,200 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

