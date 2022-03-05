Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 5,100 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Argo Group International worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

