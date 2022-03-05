Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,078 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.75 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

