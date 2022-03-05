Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 38,500 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 35.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

SVM stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

