Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $117.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

