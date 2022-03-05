Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $948.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

