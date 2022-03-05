Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DaVita by 20.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $110.06 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

