Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,597,000 after acquiring an additional 549,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

