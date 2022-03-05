Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 1,356 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

