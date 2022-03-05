Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $81.28 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trupanion by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

