Truist Financial Cuts Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $48.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

GOLF stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

