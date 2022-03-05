Truist Financial Comments on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

