TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG opened at $17.11 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 376,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.