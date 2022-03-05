Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 6,246,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,152,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

