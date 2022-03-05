Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.34. 6,321,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $342.59 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

