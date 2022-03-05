Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $337.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,009,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.61 and a 200-day moving average of $374.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

