Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

