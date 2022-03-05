Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $467,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 124,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,823. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

