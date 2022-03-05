Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock traded down $45.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.