Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded down $45.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.