Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

