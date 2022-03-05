TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Head to Head Contrast

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 3.71 $117.65 million $3.94 10.79 Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.96 $18.57 million N/A N/A

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 34.53% 12.21% 1.43% Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriCo Bancshares and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Southern States Bancshares on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.