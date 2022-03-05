Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.62.

Trex stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.17. Trex has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trex by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

