TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after buying an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,541,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,751,000 after buying an additional 438,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TransUnion by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

