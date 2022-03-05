Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of TGS stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $960.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.64. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $114,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

