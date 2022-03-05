TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

