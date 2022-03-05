Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Update

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,216,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 3,832,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.80) to GBX 325 ($4.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.71) to GBX 266 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.67.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

