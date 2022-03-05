Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,384% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

