Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.