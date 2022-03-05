Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to report $109.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.71 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $108.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $417.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.93 million to $418.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.92 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $449.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 10,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 44.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

