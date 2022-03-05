Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 4,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

