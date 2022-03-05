Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$117.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.89.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$98.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.37. The firm has a market cap of C$179.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$78.40 and a 52-week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.