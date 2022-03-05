Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

TTC stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.27. 1,028,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,384. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

